DJ Bongz is apparently "looking at his legal options" after his popular dance move‚ the Gwara Gwara‚ has been used by a host of American musicians‚ including Rihanna and Childish Gambino‚ at live shows and in music videos.

Mzansi erupted in applause when Childish Gambino's This Is America music video premiered and showed the muso busting a young gwara gwara. It came just months after Rihanna did the dance during a Grammy Awards performance.

At home‚ DJ Bongz was watching and taking notes.

"I have been watching the video and I am busy looking at my legal options because I am not impressed with all these artists using my dance without my permission. I don't know what I am going to do right now‚ but I know that these artists must stop using my dance without asking me‚" he told TshisaLIVE.

He said that he trademarked the dance move a little under a year ago and was waiting for the documentation to show he had ownership of the moves‚ which were due to be given to him in July.