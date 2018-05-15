Kaizer Motaung has promised to announce a new head coach and make other sweeping changes at Kaizer Chiefs in the coming days.

Chiefs have not won a trophy in three years and Motaung promised the club's fans that they would remedy this in the coming season.

The Naturena side ended the campaign with former club captain Patrick Mabedi acting as caretaker coach following the dismissal of Steve Komphela last month.

Komphela was shown the door after a semi-final defeat to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup.

“Following a comprehensive review of this season’s campaign that saw us finish in third position‚ the club will focus on rebuilding before the start of the new season and will announce a new head coach and other positive changes in due course‚” Motaung said on Tuesday in a statement.

Motaung thanked the players for their efforts after what was a poor season by the club's lofty standards and encouraged them to work harder in the new campaign.

“We want to put this season behind us and concentrate on ensuring that we are in a position to challenge for major honours next season‚" the Chiefs boss said.

"Despite the disappointment‚ I would still like to commend the players and coaching staff for their commitment and I urge everyone involved with the club to strive towards restoring the club to its rightful place at the pinnacle of football and giving our loyal fans something to cheer.”

Motaung also confirmed that he has called off their traditional end of the season awards because of the underwhelming campaign that was punctuated by indifferent form on the pitch.

“It has become customary for us to host a ceremony where the club thanks and rewards the players‚ technical team‚ staff and other individuals who have distinguished themselves over the course of the season.

"However‚ this season was marked by unusual events‚ one of which was seeing the club go a third year without lifting a major trophy.

“Our decision was influenced by our displeasure with the team’s performance and not being able to achieve objectives we set for ourselves‚” Motaung concluded.