DJ Bongz will be heading to America later this month to host a dance class and teach fans the gwara gwara.

The dance‚ founded by Bongz‚ once again dominated headlines recently when it was performed at the Grammy Awards by Rihanna.

After watching the performance‚ fans apparently flocked to local dance studios to learn the dance. So DJ Bongz has agreed to teach them at a special class in the US on February 26.

"I am going to tour America a few time between now and June and I was asked to come hold a workshop and teach people the gwara gwara. After the Rihanna performance I got a lot of calls and I am excited by the opportunity‚" he told TshisaLIVE.

He wouldn't reveal how much he would charge for the lessons.