Don't come here without a degree - Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu warns

If acting is your passion and you want to see yourself on a top soapie like Muvhango, forget it if you don't have an acting degree.

Executive producer and creator of the SABC2 soapie Duma Ndlovu has dropped the bombshell, revealing his plans to have only qualified actors on the show in future.

Ndlovu told Sunday World during an exclusive interview that he will no longer be hiring actors without qualifications because he does not believe people who did not study drama can be good actors... "the same way that a person who did not study medicine cannot be a doctor".

"I am very unlikely to hire someone who does not have an acting diploma or degree, unless it is somebody who has been in the industry for a very long time," he said.

He said he chose those with qualifications as there was a massive difference between them and those who did not study drama.

"I feel very strong about this and I talk about it all the time. If you want to be an actor go to school and study drama, that's it.