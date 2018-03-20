Zulu-speaking doll helps to develop other skills for kids

Baby Thando is the country's first black Zulu-speaking doll.

It's the first of its kind and is designed specifically for little girls in South Africa.

Sphe Zikode, the brand manager of Prima Toys, and the brainchild behind the product, says the baby doll is about to pave the way for future dolls in SA.

"The doll speaks 25 phrases in English and 25 phrases in Zulu. She first says a phrase in English, which is then followed by the Zulu translation," says Zikode.

"Phrases include: 'I love you/ Ngiyakuthanda' and 'I'm hungry/Ngilambile'. 'Look mommy the sun is shining/ Bheka mama ilanga libalele', 'Please tell me a story/Ngicela ungixoxele inganekwane'. 'Mommy please pick me up/ Mama ngicela ungiphakamise'."

Zikode says that playing with Baby Thando encourages role playing, which stimulates imaginative play in children and gives children the opportunity to learn social skills.

She has an educational aspect, which provides children with the opportunity to start speaking Zulu or English, or add these languages to their vocabulary.