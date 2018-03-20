Tumi Morake's nomination for a Liberty Radio Award is a big deal and should be celebrated.

It was announced this week that Tumi was nominated alongside Martin Bester as Best Breakfast Show Presenter for their Jacaranda show.

They are up against Algoa FM's Daron Mann‚ Cape Talk's Kieno Kammies‚ East Coast Radio's Darren Maule‚ Radio 2000's Just Ice Ramohlola‚ Thobela FM's Sebasa Mogale and Kaya FM's David O’Sullivan.

They are also nominated in the Best Breakfast Show category.

The nod comes a week and a half after the comedian left the station for greener pastures and other opportunities.

While her haters thought her resignation had closed not just a chapter but the whole book on her radio career at the station‚ the nomination shows that not everyone was rolling their eyes and muttering under their breath at the station's decision to hire her‚ and stand by her when the going got tough.