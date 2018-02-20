The evolution of Khanyi Mbau - 'I want to be a doll'

Khanyi Mbau has never been shy to discuss the cosmetic procedures she's had done to enhance her appearance over the years and has now revealed her ultimate goal is "to be a doll."

The television presenter stated in an interview with Drum that she is looking for the closest thing to perfection and that she will not stop until she has achieved her ultimate goal of resembling a doll.

Khanyi has always maintained that she has nothing against darker skin but personally believes that lighter skin makes her look better.

She has been widely criticized for skin lightening and at one stage became the talk of the town for her "pink" complexion.

In response to negative comments Khanyi said "I am not shy of being black, I am very black but I am the free black. The liberated and free black. The one who, if I want to do something I do it, regardless of what people say."

In an interview with Anele, Mbau explained that as a celebrity it is her job to allow fans to scrutinize her life so that they feel better about themselves.

“You are relief to anyone of their reality. You are a soundboard for someone who wants to feel perfect”

Watch the clip of Khanyi on Real Talk with Anele: