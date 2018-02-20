Entertainment

The evolution of Khanyi Mbau - 'I want to be a doll'

By Sowetan LIVE - 20 February 2018 - 14:13
Khanyi Mbau in pursuit of perfection. Image: INSTAGRAM
Khanyi Mbau has never been shy to discuss the cosmetic procedures she's had done to enhance her appearance over the years and has now revealed her ultimate goal is "to be a doll."

The television presenter stated in an interview with Drum that she is looking for the closest thing to perfection and that she will not stop until she has achieved her ultimate goal of resembling a doll.

Khanyi has always maintained that she has nothing against darker skin but personally believes that lighter skin makes her look better.

She has been widely criticized for skin lightening and at one stage became the talk of the town for her "pink" complexion.

In response to negative comments Khanyi said "I am not shy of being black, I am very black but I am the free black. The liberated and free black. The one who, if I want to do something I do it, regardless of what people say." 

In an interview with Anele, Mbau explained that as a celebrity it is her job to allow fans to scrutinize her life so that they feel better about themselves.

“You are relief to anyone of their reality. You are a soundboard for someone who wants to feel perfect”

Watch the clip of Khanyi on Real Talk with Anele:

Some of the procedures Khanyi has admitted to have done since the beginning of her cosmetic journey in 2011 include:

Breast implants

An eyebrow lift

Liposuction 

Removed hair from the back of her head to fill her eyebrows and hairline.

A procedure to push back her gums and whiten her teeth.

Botox

Fillers to give her nose a better profile

The evolution of Khanyi in photos from 2010 - 2018:

" />

