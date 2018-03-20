Khabonina Qubeka spreads good word for yoga

Renowned for her sexy yoga moves that often see her twisting and bending herself like a pretzel on social media, actress Khabonina Qubeka is going on an international yoga tour.

The Isidingo leading lady and world-renowned yoga teacher and Guinness World Records holder Yogaraj will kick off their tour in Hong Kong from March 27 to April 4.

In honour of Nelson Mandela's centenary, the duo will conduct the inaugural #Mandela100Yogathon with the assistance of Brand South Africa and the South African consulate in Hong Kong.