Khabonina Qubeka spreads good word for yoga
Renowned for her sexy yoga moves that often see her twisting and bending herself like a pretzel on social media, actress Khabonina Qubeka is going on an international yoga tour.
The Isidingo leading lady and world-renowned yoga teacher and Guinness World Records holder Yogaraj will kick off their tour in Hong Kong from March 27 to April 4.
In honour of Nelson Mandela's centenary, the duo will conduct the inaugural #Mandela100Yogathon with the assistance of Brand South Africa and the South African consulate in Hong Kong.
The aim of the tour is to spread the message of health and fitness and its importance - especially in children. Qubeka will showcase how yoga specifically has changed her life.
"Yogaraj must have seen my yoga work, was impressed and decided it would be great to join hands and run this first ever Yogathon for Madiba in Hong Kong," Qubeka said.
"I'm so honoured to be participating in this exciting project," she added.
After Hong Kong, Qubeka will head to Botswana from April 26 to 29 where she will run a Health Fitness Africa session for communities.
For her third stop, she will jet off to the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar from June 21 to 28.
"I've seen the effects yoga has had for people in many countries around the world," Qubeka said. "I want to show that the idea of yoga isn't a foreign one and how beneficial yoga is for African children."