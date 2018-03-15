She may have drawn applause from around the world and captured the world's attention with her performance in Marvel's historic Hollywood blockbuster Black Panther but Connie Chiume's job prospects are about as dry as day zero.

The star‚ who plays a mining elder in the film‚ told TshisaLIVE that despite the attention her role has received both here and abroad‚ she was struggling to find acting gigs.

"Maybe it is still early‚ the film only came out a few weeks ago‚ or maybe there is nothing in the pipeline in this country but so far there has not been anything. I have only been approached to make appearances and do motivational speeches at events around Black Panther. When it comes to the industry‚ I haven't got anything yet."

The former Rhythm City star said she was not too worried at the moment and was patiently waiting for "anything to come".