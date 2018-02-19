Black Panther's Lupita and Danai credit SA stars for Xhosa lessons

Getting the Xhosa pronunciation right, especially the tongue-twister click, was a challenge for the Hollywood cast of Black Panther.

A-listers Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira visited South Africa at the weekend to promote the Marvel film that opened on Friday.

They revealed that the movie's SA stars, Connie Chiume, Atandwa and John Kani, had assisted them a lot on set.

Xhosa is the official language of Wakanda, the fictional East African nation that is home to the characters and titular superhero.

"Atandwa was really our go-to guy on set. All songs, translations and pronunciations, Atandwa was our person," Nyong'o said.

"Obviously, the clicks are no joke. She [Gurira] had experience, having been here for a semester, but some of us did not.

"It was quite a challenge because the Xhosa language is one of the hardest languages on the planet."