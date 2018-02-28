Material Mathousand steps up

Social media celebrity Lerato Mahoje does not know who took the video of him dancing and singing his impromptu hit song Step Down Malume.

Mahoje, 49, popularly known as Material Mathousand in pantsula dancing circles, shot to instant fame when a video of him singing and asking former president Jacob Zuma to step down went viral on social media. People have been recognising him in the streets and applaud him wherever he goes.

"The video was taken at Transnet offices in Parktown (Joburg) when I was there to visit a friend of mine. He asked me to show him some dance moves and I did. I was dressed nice as usual and I think someone got interested and started recording my performance."

The father of four boys, who works as a cleaner at Wits University, said he made up his lyrics on the spot.

"I mean there were calls for the uncle (Zuma) to step down. Even his organisation wanted him to step down too."

Mahoje regularly posts his videos on social media. "I am now a member of a pantsula group called Izikhothane Material Culture. But we don't do funny things like pouring Ultramel [custard] on each other or burn money. We just dance to entertain people."