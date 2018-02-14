Zola slams Joburg celebs and 'fame belt'

Veteran musician‚ actor and TV host Zola has lambasted Joburg celebs and people residing from Braamfontein to Centurion‚ claiming many of them think they know everything and are better than the rest of the country.

Zola has spent over 17 years in the industry with his private life making headlines almost as often as his music. It seemed to many that he disappeared for a time but he told YFM's DJ Sabby that his brand and fame never changed.

He slammed "bloggers" and people in Gauteng who he claimed had a lot to say about him but didn't know the real Zola.

"Nothing ever changed with the brand. It is just little puny people who are blogging in the corner‚ compared to the 95 percent of the population who know exactly who Zola is. I call it the fame belt. Everyone who thinks they are something is from Braamfontein to Centurion. They have a lot to say about other people."