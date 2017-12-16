Zuma's announcement was denounced as "nothing more than reckless politicking" by Belinda Bozzoli‚ a member of parliament from the Democratic Alliance.

Bozzoli said the limited offer of “free education for the poor” would entail an increase in the NSFAS budget by at least 100% - from the current R11bn to about R22bn.

In addition‚ the announcement that university subsidies would be increased from 0.68 of GDP to 1% of GDP over the next five years‚ while welcome‚ "is completely uncosted".

No fee increase for students whose families earn under R600‚000 was also uncosted‚ she said. "In previous years it cost something like R2.5bn."

She said Zuma's move "must be seen for what it is‚ playing politics with the hopes and futures of millions of young people".

"The statement is a combination of populist politicking‚ deceptive language‚ uncosted proposals and one positively dangerous assertion.

"The President waited until the very end of the year so that he could make a splash at the ANC conference‚ while students‚ their families and the institutions they wish to attend anxiously awaited news. Such cheap politicking is appalling. Unsurprisingly‚ his statement is full of promises‚ but lacking actual implementation details.

". . . We fear that this statement will cause more harm than good. It makes unsustainable and uncosted offers to students‚ raises expectations and fails to indicate that the huge bureaucracy needed to implement it is in place."

Parliament's Select Committee on Education and Recreation welcomed the president's announcement - but also questioned the funding model.

"The far-reaching response by government is a step in the right direction in responding to the pleas of students within the higher education sector. The committee has always held the view that academic exclusion of the poor purely on the basis of affordability undercut South Africa’s democratic dispensation. This response is a step in the right direction to remedying the high levels of inequality in the country‚” said the select committee chairperson‚ Lungelwa Zwane.

She added Zuma's focus on improving TVET colleges‚ including to upskill its lecturers‚ was also welcomed in the context of the skills shortages within sectors necessary to drive economic growth.

"While the Committee welcomes the announcement it will engage the Department of Higher Education and Training on the mechanics‚ implementation plan and funding model to support the rollout. This engagement will happen when Parliament resumes in early 2018."