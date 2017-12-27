Musician Kelly Khumalo has paid a heartfelt tribute to late music veteran Robbie Malinga‚ revealing that his death had left her feeling like she was 'literally drowning".

The Asine hitmaker joined thousands of South Africans in paying tribute to Robbie on social media this week. Posting a picture of her performing with Robbie‚ Kelly wrote an emotional message asking how she would be able to move on with life after his death.

"I’m literally drowning. My uncle‚ my friend‚ inja yami! How am I going to do this without you?"

She added that news of his death made her wish it was a bad prank.

"A big part of me wishes that this was just a prank‚ God knows how heartbroken I am‚" she wrote.

Robbie and Kelly collaborated on several projects‚ including on the hit singles Baby Please and Sobabili.

Robbie died at his home on Christmas day. He had been spent much of 2017 in and out of hospital and was diagnosed with aneamia earlier this year.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE only hours after Robbie's death‚ Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj said that the star's death was unexpected.

"He has been sick and we've had to counter so many false death messages about him‚ but this time it is true. Nobody can believe it. He was well. He was better."