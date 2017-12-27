Family reveal Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer

Robbie Malinga's brother confirmed on Wednesday that the music veteran was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in June this year, leading to several spells in and out of hospital.

Speaking at a press conference near Robbie's home in Johannesburg, Bheki Malinga said that his brother battled to walk and eat in the days leading up to his death, and often spoke in a low voice. Still, he would reassure family members that he was okay.

The family said that as much as they knew death was coming after the cancer diagnosis, his death on Christmas day was still a shock.

"We are devastated but we have to be strong for (Robbie's wife) Anne and the kids," Anne's sister said.