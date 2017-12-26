Entertainment

Robbie Malinga died at home

By Jessica Levitt - 26 December 2017 - 06:45
Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died. Image: INSTAGRAM
Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died. Image: INSTAGRAM

Despite being in and out of hospital this year‚ those close to Robbie Malinga said his death on Christmas day was still a shock.

Details around the exact circumstances of his death are still unclear‚ but it has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he was at his home when he "suddenly" died.

"He has been sick and we've had to counter so many false death messages about him‚ but this time it is true. Nobody can believe it. He was well. He was better‚" said Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj.

The 47-year-old musician celebrated his birthday in style in November‚ explaining that after being diagnosed with anaemia earlier in the year‚ he was afraid of dying‚ but thought of his children and young wife.

BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died

Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died.
News
17 hours ago

"I was scared for my kids man. My kids are so spoilt. I make sure that I do everything for them. My wife as well‚ she's still young to have her husband die. It was scary but I'm a strong person‚ I am a believer‚" he told Sowetan.

TshisaLIVE understands that his family are holding a meeting this evening and will release an official statement tomorrow.

"He was sick but he had just been on holiday and was rested. He was performing again and had many gigs lined up‚" added Sewraj.

The musician‚ known for his hit songs Sobabili‚ Mthanda and Baby Please in November released a self-titles album.

'I'll sleep when I'm dead!' - Dr Malinga on why his songs are anti-sleep

Dr Malinga has come out to shed light on why most of his December tracks follow a similar theme of evading sleep to party or to make money‚ ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi

Mthokozisi took the runner-up position to 17-year-old Paxton Fielies in Sunday night's finale.
Shwashwi
1 month ago

Robbie Malinga recovering after another hospital visit

Robbie Malinga is recovering at home after being taken to hospital on Tuesday morning.
News
1 month ago

'How I defied death' - Robbie Malinga

Malinga speaks exclusively on recovering from a debilitating disease.
Hot Topics
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X