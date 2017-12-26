Despite being in and out of hospital this year‚ those close to Robbie Malinga said his death on Christmas day was still a shock.

Details around the exact circumstances of his death are still unclear‚ but it has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he was at his home when he "suddenly" died.

"He has been sick and we've had to counter so many false death messages about him‚ but this time it is true. Nobody can believe it. He was well. He was better‚" said Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj.

The 47-year-old musician celebrated his birthday in style in November‚ explaining that after being diagnosed with anaemia earlier in the year‚ he was afraid of dying‚ but thought of his children and young wife.