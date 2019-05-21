Soweto school gets fibre link

A high speed, quality fibre connection, provided by Telkom, is set to make a big difference in the lives of learners of Orlando West High School in Soweto.

"The internet will be an enabler for us as learners from the township, [it] will open a whole new world for us. The teaching and learning environment will change drastically. We will not be left [hehind of] the Fourth Industry Revolution," said the student representative at the school, Thatho Mahlatsi, on Friday.

The school, which has a rich political history dating back to the liberation struggle, on Friday received a fibre connection as the country marks World Telecommunications and Information Society Day (WTISD).

WTIS Day is spearheaded by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and has been celebrated annually since 2006. The day focuses on the importance of ICT and issues relating to the information society.

Telkom CEO Sandile Maseko said the fibre link marks the start of a broader investment into SA's estimated 26,000 schools.

Maseko views the roll-out of fibre internet as a catalyst for economic development.

She encouraged the learners to use the connectivity to their advantage and tell the world their stories and history.

Government's plan is to ensure that Telkom and others are able to roll out internet connectivity country wide.

- SAnews.gov.za