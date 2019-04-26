Angry teacher stabs pupil (5) with a pen

A teacher has allegedly stabbed a five-year-old pupil with a pen, injuring her, after she had misspelt her name.

The Grade R pupil, who attends Sebelaolo Primary School in Sekgosese village outside Modjadjiskloof, has missed school for the past two weeks as she was nursing her swollen hand at home.

Her family wants the teacher who attacked her to be fired. The pupil's aunt, who cannot be named to protect the minor, said the teacher should be dismissed after leaving their child injured and traumatised.

"We cannot entrust such teachers, who lack patience, with our children. She must be dismissed to allow children to study without fear. How can a teacher become so cruel and impatient with a five-year old? We are only four months into the academic year, but this teacher behaves as if the child was taught before," she said.

The aunt said the pupil was even afraid to go back to school following the incident, which apparently happened in front of other children in the classroom.

"Her refusal to go back to school tells you that the child is deeply traumatised and can't trust other teachers because of one.

"The painful part is that after the incident, the school didn't report the matter to us or the department," the aunt said.