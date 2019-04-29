Ningiza overcomes deafness to study for his masters degree in law

Qobo Ningiza is believed to be the first deaf LLB graduate in South Africa.

The 27-year-old from Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape told Sowetan he spent two years of his childhood not going to primary school because he began losing his hearing. Despite these challenges he is now enrolled in his master of law at the University of Cape Town.

“I was not born fully deaf like I am now, my deafness developed gradually until I became totally deaf in 2004, the same year my parents separated. The most difficult challenges I have faced anywhere have been social in nature, I have felt very lonely since I left high school where all the children were deaf and using sign language. The transition from an all-deaf classroom into an all-hearing classroom was undoubtedly very difficult; I even failed my first seven tests at university and got my first pass at the eighth attempt,” he said.

Ningiza said he was taught by his mother during grade five and six because he could not find a place in a school.

“I believe she is the one who indoctrinated me with a strong commitment to education. I spent some years without school during which my mother and I stayed home together and I would ask her to give me some school work,” Ningiza said.

Ningiza said it was difficult for his family to come to terms with his deafness which led his mother to try and put him in mainstream schools which ultimately rejected him.

He said after he was eventually enrolled in a school for the deaf, the limited resources made studying difficult.