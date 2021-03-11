65 Eastern Cape matric candidates head to court amid cheating claims
Sixty-five pupils at Butterworth Revival Christian School have filed an urgent application with the Bhisho high court in an attempt to force the provincial education department to release their matric certificates.
Their results were withheld after allegations that the pupils were involved in cheating during the December 2020 examination.
On Monday, judge John Smith ordered that the application papers be served on the education department by no later than 3pm on Thursday.
