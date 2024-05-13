Mokwena not focusing on being invincible yet

As they are getting closer to finishing the season unbeaten, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena insists they are not focused on being invincible yet.
Sundowns defeated Royal AM 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, with Peter Shalulile scoring the only goal to stretch their unbeaten run to 26 games.
With four games remaining against Royal, Stellenbosch, Galaxy and Cape Town City, Masandawana look set to finish the season without a defeat and Mokwena said they discussed this at one of their debrief sessions but didn’t get an answer from his players.
“If I say we are not talking about it, I will be lying. I did ask the question to say, when will we start talking about it?” Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference on Saturday.
“I have not received an answer, but I did ask the squad in one of my team talks in one of the sessions. I don’t think we are talking about it, to be honest.”
Mokwena also explained how he has managed to keep his players on their toes as they continue to win matches despite having already won the DStv Premiership title.
“I tell them I want more and they look at me like I’m crazy, but I want more passes. I want them to rest more and recover,” he said.
“I want them to train better, watch their matches and do more corrections. I want them to want better performances from themselves. I want them to expect more from each other on the pitch and off the pitch.
“We also play with so much control and my worst feeling is when we play and there is no control. Control means boxes are secured. A lot of credit needs to go to these boys because we rotate.”
Mokwena was also pleased to see Shalulile ending his goal drought by scoring against Royal.
“I always say this and it is always important that every human being wants to feel loved and appreciated and not only in a good moment but also in a bad moment.
“When a player like Peter gives his heart and soul every single day, even if he doesn’t score, he runs. He presses and he creates chances for others. I mean, these types of players are allowed a couple of days off.
“You forgive them for a couple of days off.”
Downs set to finish the season without defeat
Mokwena not focusing on being invincible yet
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
