TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic valued the point they pocketed in their 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
Chiefs were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of halftime when Edmilson Dove was sent off for showing his studs when challenging Galaxy's Kamogelo Sebelebele, having initially been booked for a hand ball inside the box. Sphiwe Mahlangu netted a brace for Galaxy with Ranga Chivaviro also scoring Chiefs' both goals on the night.
Ramovic was quick to dismiss a notion that Galaxy missed a chance to beat Chiefs after Dove's red card, appreciating the point as he explained why it's difficult to play against a team with a man down. Galaxy's next game is away to Cape Town City on Sunday (3pm).
"It's a very deserved point, we take it. You can't say we missed an opportunity to win because it's not easy to break down a team with 10 men because they change formation to 4-4-1 and have two blocks,'' Ramovic said.
"Especially because this was our fifth game in 16 days, unbelievably, I think we played really well and dominated the whole game. My team showed great attitude and character because it's not easy to come back against this beautiful strong team, Chiefs, because they are also fighting to be in the top eight.''
The controversial Galaxy coach is of the view that they've humbled a lot of people this season, saying many thought they'd be relegation candidates after selling seven key players like Given Msimango, Melusi Buthelezi and Bathusi Aubass at the start of the season.
"We've had a fantastic season until now. We sold seven key players before the season started and I am sure 90% of you guys [the journalists] thought that we were going to be relegation candidates. We've surprised many and that speaks volume about my staff and my players,'' Ramovic said.
Ramovic looks at positives after ‘deserved point’ at Chiefs
Galaxy coach feels team overachieved without key men
