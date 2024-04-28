The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Sunday announced that a team of firefighters were returning to some of Cape Town's mountains that were in flames after lightning strikes on Saturday.
In a statement, the TMNP said fires had on Saturday been reported at the Cecilia Forest, Silvermine, and the Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point) main road but these had been contained.
The fire that remained aflame on Sunday was above Skeleton Gorge and the Hely-Hutchinson Reservoir along the Back Table within the park.
“Firefighting crews and aerial resources have been deployed at first light this morning, providing crucial aerial support to contain and manage the fire effectively above Skeleton Gorge. Unfortunately, due to strong winds, aerial resources have stood down until it is deemed safe to conduct water bombing operations,” TMNP said.
The blaze had affected hiking trails, namely the Cape of Good Hope Hiking routes from Gifkommetjie to Circles Vlei and any trails originating from Olifantsbos and Sirkelvlei hiking trail and Link Road cycling route.
Circular Drive has also been closed as a precautionary measure.
At Back Table and Skeleton Gorge, all footpaths leading to Back Table from Camps Bay and Hout Bay, Constantia Nek, Cecilia Forest, Kirstenbosch, Orangekloof hiking trails have been closed.
Lightning strikes spark fires on Cape Town's mountains
The blaze had affected hiking trails
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
