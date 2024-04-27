×

Ward councillor killed in Rustenburg

The incident happened in Photsaneng village

By TimesLIVE - 27 April 2024 - 13:00
A ward councillor has been gunned down in Rustenburg. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A manhunt has been launched for suspects linked to a ward councillor's murder in Rustenburg on Friday.

The incident happened in Photsaneng village in the evening as the councillor, 54, and her cousin were heading home from the local shop, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim and her cousin [were] approaching the gate when one of four unknown men who were following them got closer and allegedly fired two shots.

“The victim‘s cousin ran into the yard and screamed for help. As a result, the victim’s brother came out of the house and spotted the suspects running away and fleeing from the place with a BMW vehicle.”

The woman, who was shot below the left ear and in the forehead, was declared dead by paramedics. 

The motive of the shooting is unknown and investigations are under way, Mokgwabone said. No arrests have been made.

