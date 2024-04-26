"I think the next two games are vital for all of us from number three to nine and if you look at the previous results, even AmaTuks are in danger of dropping," he said.
"They are not guaranteed [to finish second] if they don't win their games, which is Venda and ourselves [May 1], they will drop."
JDR will go into this game on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Venda FC in their last match and are desperate to get back to winning ways.
"It was a bad draw for us to be honest. We should not have dropped points there because winning that game would have meant going to Casric with no pressure.
"Now we have unnecessary pressure. That game was very difficult, but going to play Casric, I don't think they will want to defend.
"It is going to be an open game, I think it will also open up for ourselves in terms of how we play. We want maximum points."
Fixtures
All matches will kick off at 3pm.
Today: Leopards v Orbit, Thohoyandou; Callies v Upington, TUT.
Tomorrow: Magesi v Maritzburg, Old Peter Mokaba; Lions v Baroka, Windhoek Park; Milford v La Masia, Princess Magogo; Venda v University of PTA, Thohoyandou.
Sunday: Casric v JDR, Solomon Mahlangu; Gallants v Rovers, Isak Steyl
JDR chase playoffs berth as they face Casric
Title race is up to Magesi lose, says Nemasisi
Image: Lefty Shivambu
JDR Stars coach Nditsheni Nemasisi feels the Motsepe Foundation Championship title is for Magesi to lose and his side should focus on finishing second or third, both playoffs spots.
With five matches remaining in the season, Stars are currently fourth on the log table and 11 points behind Magesi. On Sunday, Stars travel to Casric Stars, a side they are tied on 38 points each with. Kickoff at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium is 3pm.
Nemasisi said they cannot afford to lose the fixture.
"I think this will be a deciding game. The good thing is that we are playing after everyone has played, so we will be able to see those behind us if they have won or not," Nemasisi told Sowetan yesterday.
"But we need three points. The dynamics can change as well when you look at what happens behind you. From where I'm sitting, we are going to play for three points so we can solidify that position in the top three.
"Where Magesi are is for them to lose it. Where we are, we are looking at what is realistic, which are playoffs."
Nemasisi is aware that should they fail to collect points and teams below them win their respective matches, they can drop to nine on the table.
The difference between them and ninth place Hungry Lions is three points, which shows how tight the race for the promotion spot is.
Riveiro relaxed as Bucs face Royal without suspended trio
"I think the next two games are vital for all of us from number three to nine and if you look at the previous results, even AmaTuks are in danger of dropping," he said.
"They are not guaranteed [to finish second] if they don't win their games, which is Venda and ourselves [May 1], they will drop."
JDR will go into this game on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Venda FC in their last match and are desperate to get back to winning ways.
"It was a bad draw for us to be honest. We should not have dropped points there because winning that game would have meant going to Casric with no pressure.
"Now we have unnecessary pressure. That game was very difficult, but going to play Casric, I don't think they will want to defend.
"It is going to be an open game, I think it will also open up for ourselves in terms of how we play. We want maximum points."
Fixtures
All matches will kick off at 3pm.
Today: Leopards v Orbit, Thohoyandou; Callies v Upington, TUT.
Tomorrow: Magesi v Maritzburg, Old Peter Mokaba; Lions v Baroka, Windhoek Park; Milford v La Masia, Princess Magogo; Venda v University of PTA, Thohoyandou.
Sunday: Casric v JDR, Solomon Mahlangu; Gallants v Rovers, Isak Steyl
Hot form gives Stellies the edge over Bucs for No. 2
Spurs, Bay in a must-win relegation fight
Solomons explains his 'coaching': It's passion!
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos