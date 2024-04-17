Dortmund ready for PSG rematch after epic quarterfinal win over Atletico

Borussia Dortmund are relishing a rematch with Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semifinals after knocking out Atletico Madrid in a thrilling tie on Tuesday to set up a meeting with the French side they played in the group stage.

Dortmund overturned a 2-1 deficit from their quarterfinal first leg against Atletico to win 5-4 on aggregate at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. They will renew their acquaintance with PSG, who beat Barcelona 6-4 over two legs to book their semifinal berth.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic feels his side, who won the Champions League in 1997, are now better prepared to face the French champions, after the Germans lost away and drew at home in the group stage.

“Our first game against them wasn't good. In the second game, we adjusted to them better and were closer to victory. I think we're a better team today than we were against them in the group stage,” Terzic said after the win over Atletico.