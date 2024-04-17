×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Dortmund ready for PSG rematch after epic quarterfinal win over Atletico

By Philip O'Connor - 17 April 2024 - 10:00
Julian Brandt scores Borussia Dortmund's first goal in their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday night.
Julian Brandt scores Borussia Dortmund's first goal in their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Borussia Dortmund are relishing a rematch with Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semifinals after knocking out Atletico Madrid in a thrilling tie on Tuesday to set up a meeting with the French side they played in the group stage.

Dortmund overturned a 2-1 deficit from their quarterfinal first leg against Atletico to win 5-4 on aggregate at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. They will renew their acquaintance with PSG, who beat Barcelona 6-4 over two legs to book their semifinal berth.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic feels his side, who won the Champions League in 1997, are now better prepared to face the French champions, after the Germans lost away and drew at home in the group stage.

“Our first game against them wasn't good. In the second game, we adjusted to them better and were closer to victory. I think we're a better team today than we were against them in the group stage,” Terzic said after the win over Atletico.

Midfielder Julian Brandt, who opened the scoring in the first half for Dortmund, could scarcely believe that his side had made it through to the last four after taking a two goal-lead, conceding two goals, and then scoring twice more.

“It was a crazy game for the fans and for us. A great game for us, for our fans and for all football fans around the world,” he said after receiving his man-of-the-match award.

“It's going to be very serious now against Paris. We played well against them at home in the group stage, but not well away. We want to do better now and, of course, reach the final.”

For striker Niclas Fuellkrug, who also got on the scoresheet, the Champions League semifinals will be a new experience.

“I've never played at this level before and I'm very proud to be in the semifinals of the Champions League with my team,” he said. “Things will certainly be different against Paris than in the group stage.”

Dortmund stormed into the semis with a rip-roaring home win.

Brandt put Dortmund level on aggregate in the 34th minute, and five minutes later Dortmund took the lead in the tie as Ian Maatsen cut in from the left and drilled a perfectly-placed shot in at the foot of the far post.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone made a triple substitution at the break and it paid dividends almost immediately as Dortmund defender Mats Hummels turned the ball into his own net in the 49th minute. Substitute Angel Correa put the Spaniards back in the lead in the 64th minute, scoring at the second attempt.

However, the home side weren't done and striker Niclas Fuellkrug levelled the tie again with a brilliant glancing header, with Marcel Sabitzer drilling home the winner in front of an ecstatic crowd three minutes later. 

Reuters

Goss predicts end of dry spell by SuperSport

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and defender Lyle Lakay have agreed that the players must dig deep to change their fortunes around in the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Rather than beam at Chelsea’s 6-0 win Pochettino fumes over penalty mayhem

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino should have been beaming after his team destroyed Everton 6-0 on Monday but rather than celebrating Cole Palmer’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I am happy with the performances,’ says Safa referees boss Ebrahim

South African Football Association (Safa) head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has defended recent much-criticised performances by DStv Premiership match ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Pirates draw perfect for Chippa's anniversary

Chippa United co-coach Thabo September is pleased that they will play Orlando Pirates at home in the Nedbank Cup semifinal after the two teams were ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack