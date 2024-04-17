PIERRE BEKKER | Opportunities galore for youth in renewable energy

Given that it is predicted that by 2029 at least 19.28% of all energy used will be from renewable sources, it is clear that this is an industry that will keep growing, with the private sector actively leading the expansion.
The surge in adoption indicates a shift towards sustainable practices and signifies a promising future for renewable energy in our country. Positively, this growth in the renewable energy sector offers significant career prospects for the youth. This is particularly important in light of data released by Statistics SA in May 2023 showing that the total number of unemployed youth aged 15-34 years stands at a staggering 4.9 million, which is 46.5% of the country’s employable population.
With roles spanning across various disciplines such as engineering, project management, research and development and policy advocacy, young individuals will be able to contribute to the design, installation and maintenance of renewable energy systems, lead project initiatives, drive innovation, influence policy decisions and even venture into entrepreneurship. This presents a dynamic and promising field for career growth and development, the ideal conduit for young people to actively shape a sustainable future for the nation.
The opportunities presented by renewable energy extend beyond mere employment. For unskilled workers, it offers a gateway to gainful employment and provides valuable skills development opportunities. Construction projects associated with renewable energy infrastructure serve as learning platforms, imparting essential skills such as workplace safety practices, technical skills and project management expertise.
The decentralised nature of renewable energy projects means that opportunities are not limited to urban centres but extend to rural areas, which contributes to inclusive economic growth and development across the country.
A remarkable expansion is underway in SA’s energy sector.
The country is increasingly embracing renewable energy sources, spurred by pragmatic considerations such as sustainability, economic competitiveness and environmental responsibility. As SA strives to address global challenges like climate change and energy security, the renewable energy sector is brimming with exciting career paths for the next generation.
Here, Temporary Employment Services (TES) providers can play a vital role in bridging the gap between SA’s young workforce and the renewable energy sector’s growing labour needs. By facilitating placements and participating in skills development partnerships with industry players, TES providers can empower young people to enter this rapidly growing industry.
The urgency behind our transition to renewable energy is heightened by an ongoing energy crisis, which is characterised by load shedding – deliberate, rolling power cuts implemented to manage electricity demand. This crisis highlights the need for a more sustainable, secure energy system and renewable energy sources like solar and wind offer a viable solution that harnesses clean and abundant natural resources to power the nation.
Career possibilities aplenty in renewable energy in terms of specific roles in high demand within the renewable energy industry, there is a spectrum of avenues available to individuals with varying skill levels. From health and safety personnel to engineers and semi-skilled and skilled electricians, as well as civil works professionals and project managers, the sector offers an unimaginable array of career paths.
The sector’s long-term stability ensures consistent employment opportunities, with certain renewable energy projects likely to span several decades.
Being part of a flourishing industry presents a chance to be at the forefront of innovation and development, with ample room for career advancement and skill enhancement. Contributing to renewable energy initiatives also allows individuals to make a tangible impact on mitigating climate change and fostering a more sustainable future for generations to come – a factor that has proven to be important with the upcoming Gen Z workforce.
