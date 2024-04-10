Bayern draw leaves Arsenal players with mixed feelings
Arsenal's players were left with mixed feelings after squandering their lead and requiring a late leveller to secure a 2-2 Champions League quarterfinal first leg draw with Bayern Munich, attacker Leandro Trossard said.
Arsenal took the lead at Emirates Stadium through Bukayo Saka but were guilty of defensive errors as former player Serge Gnabry equalised and Harry Kane fired home a penalty, before substitute Trossard levelled to leave the tie all square.
“It's a mixed feeling [in the dressing room] I would say. I think we started so well in the first 15 minutes, we could have been up by two or three goals,” Trossard said in an interview on the club's website after Tuesday's draw.
“And then you can see their quality as well, especially up front, their individual qualities, they're so strong, especially on the counterattack, and that's where they hurt us today.
“At the end I think we're happy obviously with the equaliser, it brings us back on equal terms and then we have to do it there.”
Arsenal head to Germany next week for the second leg as they look to return to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
“I think it will be a tough game there as well, they've shown today how they can hurt us, so I think we need work on that for next week and to be honest, I think if we're at our top level, we can beat them,” Trossard said.
“I think maybe on the ball today, that wasn't the case so we know what we're going to work on, but hopefully we can finish it there. The confidence is really high, even without the game today.”
Kane returned to north London to score his customary goal against Arsenal.
Kane scores against Arsenal ✅🎯— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 9, 2024
You've seen that line a few times in your life. haven't you? 👀
📺 Stream #UCL live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/NctMon1zoE
The former Tottenham Hotspur player, so often Arsenal's nemesis in north London derbies, stroked home a penalty in the 32nd minute as the Bundesliga side came from behind to lead 2-1.
Premier League leaders Arsenal, playing in their first Champions League quarterfinal for 14 years, went in front early on with a clinical Saka strike.
But Arsenal were stunned as their former striker Gnabry levelled six minutes later and then Kane rolled home his 39th goal of the season in all competitions after Leroy Sane was fouled in the box.
Arsenal will head to Bavaria for next week's second leg full of hope though after Trossard equalised in the 76th to leave the tie hanging in the balance.
The north London club, leading the Premier League and eyeing their first title for 20 years, face Aston Villa next on Sunday.
Reuters