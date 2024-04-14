Man Utd must step up for FA Cup, says Dalot after Bournemouth draw

Manchester United cannot afford the errors they have made in their recent Premier League fixtures if they want to win the FA Cup, defender Diogo Dalot said after Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

United, who take on Coventry City on April 21 in the FA Cup semifinals, have been winless in their last four league games and slipped to seventh place on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes equalised twice to salvage an unconvincing 2-2 draw after goals by Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert had put Bournemouth in front.

United were again guilty of allowing opponents far too many attempts at goal, Bournemouth having 20 to United's eight. Erik Ten Hag's side have scored 47 goals this season, the lowest among the top 10 teams in the standings, and conceded 48.

“It's something we have to improve because it's been nowhere near good enough for the level of this club,” Dalot said on Saturday when asked about United allowing opponents so many attempts on goal.