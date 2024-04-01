Leaders Liverpool need iron nerve to clinch title race, says Klopp
Liverpool's ability to keep their nerves under control can make the difference in the Premier League title race, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side came from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top on Sunday.
Brighton took the lead after just 84 seconds through Danny Welbeck but Liverpool stayed positive and goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah earned them the three points.
Liverpool have now won seven league games this season after conceding first, and Klopp said his side have come a long way in developing their collective mental strength.
“When I talk about being nervous as a whole unit, we were more nervous years ago,” the German said on Sunday.
“That's long ago but it is something we had to develop together. If we all enjoy this together, then we have a chance. If we don't, we still have a chance, it's just really more difficult and that's why we try to stay positive in all these moments.”
Liverpool, who face bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday, lead the league with 67 points, two points ahead of Arsenal and three ahead of holders Manchester City.
“We are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up,” said Klopp, who is stepping down at the end of the season.
“But I decided I will try hard to enjoy it.”
Striker Mohamed Salah scored a sublime winner as Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Brighton.
The Egyptian striker tormented Brighton, taking 12 shots to notch his highest total in a Premier League game and, even though only one of them found the back of the net, it was to prove vital.
Danny Welbeck gave Brighton the lead after 84 seconds when his side broke up a Liverpool attack and burst forward to find him just inside the box and he drilled an unstoppable shot past Caoimhin Kelleher to break the deadlock.
The early goal jolted Liverpool into life and Luis Diaz put them level in the 27th minute after Joel Veltman's attempted clearance went awry, allowing the Colombian winger to steal in behind the defence and hook the ball home.
