Soccer

‘We’re forced to play upcoming players’ - Hunt

Clubs financially struggling to buy top stars

11 April 2024 - 08:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Shandre Campbell of Supersport during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows last week.
Image: Darren Stewart

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has made an interesting point about the non-typical high rate at which teams are promoting youngsters, suggesting this growing phenomenon, applauded by many, was not by choice but was mainly a consequence of tough economic times.

SuperSport and Golden Arrows fielded more players from their development ranks this term than any other team, with Shandre Campbell and Siyanda Mthandi emerging as the most interesting finds for respective clubs so far. 

Campbell, 18, has scored five goals from as many matches across all tournaments this season, while 20-year-old Mthandi has scored once and managed two assists from 18 league games.

"I think  financially [most clubs are struggling], so you've got to give young players a chance,'' Hunt told a press conference at Nedbank headquarters in Sandton yesterday.

"Clubs can't buy players anymore, so they need to produce the youth more. I mean, it's really getting big now...the transfer fees in SA football now are really going off the charts, so it's difficult and we need to produce our own and have our own little factory and try to go from there.

"A financial strain has been put on a lot of the clubs. I think we will keep on seeing more of it...next season we will see more of the younger players."

Hunt also weighed in on their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash against Stellenbosch, billed for Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, saying Stellies also know Matsatsantsa can give them hard times, even with their blistering run of 20 games without defeat.

"I am sure they [Stellenbosch] think the same about us [that they are a threat]...what we do. We are well aware of the threat Stellenbosch pose and they are also well aware of the threat we pose and the record we have against them [of four wins, one defeat and five draws from 10 meetings across all competitions] but that means nothing in this type of game.

"We are going there against the grain because they've been unbeaten, they are in a good run,'' Hunt stated.

 

