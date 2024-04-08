Dion strike ends Usuthu’s winless streak in windy Cape

AmaZulu ended their sixth-match winless run in the DStv Premiership with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium yesterday.
Substitute Junior Dion scored the only goal late in the second half to hand Usuthu their first win this year against 10-man City.
The last time Usuthu registered a victory was on December 29 when they beat Royal AM 3-0.
For City, their poor run this year continued as they came into this fixture having not won also in six matches.
The last time they recorded a victory was on December 31 when they beat cross-town rivals Cape Town Spurs. They have now drawn four and lost three in seven matches they played this year.
The match was played in front of empty stands as supporters were not permitted to attend due to adverse weather conditions in the Mother City yesterday.
The Citizens said before the kickoff that fans who had bought tickets for the match will be refunded.
It was the home side who adjusted well to windy conditions and had few chances to break the deadlock earlier but could not beat Veli Motha in Usuthu’s goal.
City were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes when Keanu Cupido was shown a straight red card for a foul on Victor Letsoalo, who was through on goal.
The momentum swung into AmaZulu's favour with a man advantage but they failed to capitalise.
The match went into the interval in the balance despite AmaZulu enjoying possession.
AmaZulu’s pressure finally paid off with 20 minutes from time when Dion reacted quickly to slot home from the rebound.
The goal was also Usuthu’s first shot on target as they struggled to create despite playing with an extra man advantage.
Elsewhere yesterday, Royal AM beat Polokwane City 3-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium. Goals by Sedwon George just after the hour mark, Sikhethele Mabuza (87th minute) and Zukile Mkhize on the 90th ensured John Maduka’s team got a reprieve after a recent poor form. Douglas Mapfumo scored for Polokwane.
