Johnson lauds Chiefs' 'good performance' despite loss

Fleurs would have been proud, claims coach after defeat at Chippa

08 April 2024 - 10:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cavin Johnson, the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, says despite the loss to Chippa United, he believes his team performed far better than the hosts, who beat them on Saturday.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson implied he was still proud of his team's performance in the damning 2-0 defeat to Chippa United over the weekend, adding that the day's display is what their fallen defender Luke Fleurs would've liked to see.

Chiefs played the game three days after the tragic passing of Fleurs. The 24-year-old defender's life came to an abrupt end after he was gunned down in a hijacking ordeal in Honeydew last Wednesday night. Bienvenu Eva Nga and Sinoxolo Kwayiba netted the goals that sank the struggling Amakhosi, denting even their chances of finishing inside the top eight.

"We lost the game, so we're not happy but at the same time I cannot say I'm not happy with my players' performance. I thought they [his players] really put up a good performance. The one thing I'm not pleased with is that we gave away two silly goals and that creates just a big, big fight,'' Johnson said.

"From a football perspective, I can only say that today's performance and effort was what Luke would have liked."

Meanwhile, Chippa co-coach Thabo September felt their win over Amakhosi sent a strong statement about the way they play and their structure, highlighting that he's pleased that they are starting to be a free-scoring side, who also hardly concedes.

"I'm extremely happy that we are scoring goals. I think at home we've scored eight goals in four games, that is a good turnaround and I think with three clean sheets and conceding only one. So that is something that we are proud of and we want to keep it like that towards the end of the season.

"It [scoring two goals without leaking a goal] is really a statement. I'm so happy and proud of the players and what they have done. When we [him and his co-coach Kwanele Kopo] got in, we worked on the mentality and the players responded very well."

