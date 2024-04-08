We've not arrived yet - Riveiro after big win

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stressed the importance of managing the hype after their 7-1 demolition of Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, reiterating this doesn't mean they were now world-beaters.
Tshegofatso Mabasa was the star of the show, netting a hat-trick to take his DStv Premiership tally for the campaign to 10 goals. Relebohile Mofokeng, Kabelo Dlamini, Sandile Mthethwa and Karim Kimvuidi were also on target for Pirates, while Lungelo Nguse scored Arrows' solitary goal.
The big win also saw Bucs close the gap between them and second-placed Stellenbosch to two points, boosting their chances of toppling the Cape Winelands outfit to achieve their dream of qualifying for the CAF Champions League. Even so, Riveiro urged his troops to remain level-headed, insisting they were still the same team they were before this 7-1 win.
"We must manage these results properly, understanding that now suddenly we are not the best team in the world. We are the same team that we were three days ago but now more [we are] accurate [in converting chances],'' Riveiro said.
"We have to continue doing the same things and trusting in our football in the same way to continue getting good results and keep everyone happy.''
The Sea Robbers hope to build on this big victory when they take on another KZN side, AmaZulu, in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm). Against Usuthu, Pirates will be without two of their centre-backs in Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki through suspensions.
Sibisi missed the Arrows clash as well after being red-carded in the previous game against Moroka Swallows, while Xoki accumulated his fourth yellow card. To make matters worse, Olisa Ndah is still recovering from an unknown injury.
Should Ndah not recover in time, Pirates will have to rely on a new central defensive pairing of Mthethwa and Thabiso Sesane, who made his first league start of the season against Arrows. Mthethwa entered the fray to replace Xoki at the start of the second half against Arrows. Skipper Innocent Maela, despite being a natural left-back can also slot in at the heart of defence.
We've not arrived yet - Riveiro after big win
Coach urges his troops to stay level-headed as they face Usuthu
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
