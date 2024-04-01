Terse Riveiro out of answers after Pirates capitulate to Sekhukhune

Jose Riveiro was disappointed his team lacked rhythm early on, in a period where they conceded an opener that left them chasing the game in their 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates' coach rued his team’s missed chances and suggested they also might have had a penalty awarded early in the second half when striker Tshegofatso Mabasa went down under the challenge of Nyiko Mobbie in the box with the score at 1-0 to United.

A terse Riveiro seemed irritated to be questioned on Bucs’ lack of consistency in results that sees them in fourth place (Sekhukhune went to third) going into the final third of the season.

Pirates are 13 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are cantering to a seventh title in succession. Bucs had high hopes of a stronger challenge to Downs in 2023-24 than last campaign’s runners-up finish by 16 points. Saturday’s defeat seemed the final nail in the coffin for such aspirations.