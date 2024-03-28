Playing Nigeria away first lessens pressure – Swart

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart feels it's an advantage for them to start by facing Nigeria away in the last round of the Olympics qualifiers, aiming to use the likely hostile atmosphere there as a "fuel".
Banyana take on the Super Falcons away next week Friday, before hosting them at Loftus Versfeld Stadium four days later. With Andile Dlamini withdrawn from the squad due to "medical reasons", Swart is a sure starter against Nigeria as the two keepers have been alternating in recent times.
"It's always best to play away first, so I think we have an advantage against Nigeria as well. The last couple of qualifiers against DR Congo and Tanzania, it wasn't easy, but we managed to get a couple of goals away and we came back home with confidence. Playing away first alleviates pressure,'' Swart said.
"The ooze and chants from the away fans are not the best, but I think we can use that as a fuel to conquer. Yes, it's going to be tough... Nigeria have a big following; they pack stadiums when they play at home, but we are up for the challenge and the hostility we're going to face."
The Banyana shot stopper is banking on the side's experience to come handy against the Super Falcons in front of their fans, recalling how they beat hosts Morocco in the Wafcon final at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat in July 2022.
"We're pretty experienced enough to deal with that [hostile atmosphere]... we've played in Morocco against Morocco in front of almost 80,000 fans [in fact the venue's capacity is 53,000], who were against us but we still prevailed,'' Swart noted.
Meanwhile, coach Desiree Ellis was the one who confirmed that Dlamini had to withdraw due to health reasons, further expressing her delight at having her veterans in skipper Refiloe Jane and Bambanani Mbane back, alongside Bongeka Gamede and Sibulele Holweni.
Jane and Mbane have never featured since the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia where they sustained injuries last August.
"We're without Andile Dlamini who has withdrawn for medical reasons. I am happy we have Fifi [Jane], Mbane, Gamede and Holweni back, that really warms my heart because those are your more experienced players,'' Ellis said.
Playing Nigeria away first lessens pressure – Swart
Ellis happy to have Jane, Mbane back for Olympics
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart feels it's an advantage for them to start by facing Nigeria away in the last round of the Olympics qualifiers, aiming to use the likely hostile atmosphere there as a "fuel".
Banyana take on the Super Falcons away next week Friday, before hosting them at Loftus Versfeld Stadium four days later. With Andile Dlamini withdrawn from the squad due to "medical reasons", Swart is a sure starter against Nigeria as the two keepers have been alternating in recent times.
"It's always best to play away first, so I think we have an advantage against Nigeria as well. The last couple of qualifiers against DR Congo and Tanzania, it wasn't easy, but we managed to get a couple of goals away and we came back home with confidence. Playing away first alleviates pressure,'' Swart said.
"The ooze and chants from the away fans are not the best, but I think we can use that as a fuel to conquer. Yes, it's going to be tough... Nigeria have a big following; they pack stadiums when they play at home, but we are up for the challenge and the hostility we're going to face."
The Banyana shot stopper is banking on the side's experience to come handy against the Super Falcons in front of their fans, recalling how they beat hosts Morocco in the Wafcon final at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat in July 2022.
"We're pretty experienced enough to deal with that [hostile atmosphere]... we've played in Morocco against Morocco in front of almost 80,000 fans [in fact the venue's capacity is 53,000], who were against us but we still prevailed,'' Swart noted.
Meanwhile, coach Desiree Ellis was the one who confirmed that Dlamini had to withdraw due to health reasons, further expressing her delight at having her veterans in skipper Refiloe Jane and Bambanani Mbane back, alongside Bongeka Gamede and Sibulele Holweni.
Jane and Mbane have never featured since the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia where they sustained injuries last August.
"We're without Andile Dlamini who has withdrawn for medical reasons. I am happy we have Fifi [Jane], Mbane, Gamede and Holweni back, that really warms my heart because those are your more experienced players,'' Ellis said.
Broos happy with Bafana's progress, urges them to be fearless
‘Their threat up front is huge’: City coach Tinkler wary of Kaizer Chiefs
Downs' experience could sink Yanga
Chiefs target six points against Cape rivals
Mdaka happy to have active PSL youngsters in Amajita
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos