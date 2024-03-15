×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Africa internet outage with undersea cables down

By Reuters - 15 March 2024 - 08:10
Internet firm Cloudflare said in a post on the X social media platform major internet disruptions were ongoing in Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Niger. File photo.
Internet firm Cloudflare said in a post on the X social media platform major internet disruptions were ongoing in Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Niger. File photo.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

A major internet outage affected West and Central Africa on Thursday, the internet observatory Netblocks said, as operators of multiple subsea cables reported failures.

South African telecoms operator Vodacom also blamed connectivity issues on undersea cable failures that impacted the country's network providers. 

The cause of the cable failures was not immediately clear.

African subsea cable operator Seacom confirmed services on its West African cable system were down and  customers who relied on that cable were redirected to the Google Equiano cable, which Seacom uses.

"The redirection happens automatically when a route is impacted," it said via email.

Ivory Coast was experiencing a severe outage, while Liberia, Benin, Ghana and Burkina Faso were seeing a high impact, Netblocks's data showed.

Internet firm Cloudflare said in a post on the X social media platform major internet disruptions were ongoing in Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Niger.

Cloudflare Radar said: "There seems to be a pattern in the timing of the disruptions, impacting from the north to the south of Africa."

Reuters

Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

Kenyan digital rights campaigners warn a phone tracking programme the government said it was pressing ahead with to trace counterfeit devices and ...
News
2 months ago

PEDRO MZILENI | Google’s trial for criminal conduct also of urgent importance for Africa

Google is accused of being an internet monopoly that pays billions of dollars to major smartphone companies in order to become the default search ...
Opinion
5 months ago

READER LETTER | Internet service provider should be taken to task

The internet has become an important part of our lives. Without internet, you can’t do much. It has become a necessity but it remains expensive. ...
Opinion
4 months ago

'20-million people lack access to high-speed internet in SA'

About 20-million people in South Africa do not have access to high-speed internet, communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court