Bay look to cup win to regain form

Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi wants to use the Nedbank Cup last 16 match against SuperSport United on Saturday to fix their problems in the DStv Premiership matches.
Bay will host Matsatsantsa a Pitori at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm and Vilakazi sees this match as an opportunity for his side to win and get confidence ahead of the remaining league matches.
The Natal Rich Boyz have not won in four league matches this year, losing three and drawing once.
“In our situation, we are not only looking at advancing to the Nedbank Cup, but we are also looking at the bigger picture of trying to make sure that next season we are still participating in the Premiership,” Vilakazi told the media during the press conference in Durban yesterday.
“We need to make sure we utilise that time to fix the problems that we have. In our last match, we played very well but we couldn’t score.
“We need to try and make sure we rectify two things in our offensive play in terms of trying to convert the chances that we get into goals.
“As much as we are looking for a bigger picture, we need to utilise this game to make sure we fix those problems."
Vilakazi admitted that their position in the log standings is a concern for the club and that he has urged his players to make use of the opportunity they have to try and save the club from facing relegation.
“The concern is there, but I always tell the players almost every day about important things and show them the positives,” he said.
“I think the players need to appreciate the opportunity given to them. You cannot lose the opportunity to play in the Premiership. If you are having about 35 players, how many families are we feeding there?
“We need to come to the party to make sure that we grab that opportunity, but sometimes things cannot work overnight."
Fixtures
Today: AmaTuks v Swallows, Tuks (7pm)
Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba (7pm)
Friday: Milford v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo (7pm)
Saturday: Chippa v Ravens, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Lions, Orlando (6pm)
Sunday: D'General v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Sundowns v Maritburg, Lucas Moripe (6pm)
Bay look to cup win to regain form
Vilakazi calls for improved performance against SuperSport
Image: Darren Stewart
Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi wants to use the Nedbank Cup last 16 match against SuperSport United on Saturday to fix their problems in the DStv Premiership matches.
Bay will host Matsatsantsa a Pitori at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm and Vilakazi sees this match as an opportunity for his side to win and get confidence ahead of the remaining league matches.
The Natal Rich Boyz have not won in four league matches this year, losing three and drawing once.
“In our situation, we are not only looking at advancing to the Nedbank Cup, but we are also looking at the bigger picture of trying to make sure that next season we are still participating in the Premiership,” Vilakazi told the media during the press conference in Durban yesterday.
“We need to make sure we utilise that time to fix the problems that we have. In our last match, we played very well but we couldn’t score.
“We need to try and make sure we rectify two things in our offensive play in terms of trying to convert the chances that we get into goals.
“As much as we are looking for a bigger picture, we need to utilise this game to make sure we fix those problems."
Vilakazi admitted that their position in the log standings is a concern for the club and that he has urged his players to make use of the opportunity they have to try and save the club from facing relegation.
“The concern is there, but I always tell the players almost every day about important things and show them the positives,” he said.
“I think the players need to appreciate the opportunity given to them. You cannot lose the opportunity to play in the Premiership. If you are having about 35 players, how many families are we feeding there?
“We need to come to the party to make sure that we grab that opportunity, but sometimes things cannot work overnight."
Fixtures
Today: AmaTuks v Swallows, Tuks (7pm)
Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba (7pm)
Friday: Milford v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo (7pm)
Saturday: Chippa v Ravens, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v SuperSport, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Lions, Orlando (6pm)
Sunday: D'General v Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Sundowns v Maritburg, Lucas Moripe (6pm)
Tinkler confident City will bounce back
Broos determined to cement SA's top-10 CAF ranking
Downs drawn against Tanzania’s Young African in Champions League quarterfinals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos