Riveiro sets ambitious goals for Nedbank Cup and league finish

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro plans to defend the Nedbank Cup and finish second in the DStv Premiership log table this season to return to continental football.
With a 13-point gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns in the standings, Riveiro admitted that the deficit is huge and his side should try to finish second and defend the Nedbank Cup.
This after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw at a packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, with Marcelo Allende opening the scoring late in the second half before Tapelo Xoki equalised from a spot kick a few minutes later to share the spoils.
“The distance with the top of the table is big, but we need to continue. We need to keep trying to compete in every league game,” Riveiro told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We want to go back to continental football without any discussion. And we know there is only one way to do it. And we have the extra motivation to have one more cup to play. We are defending the title.
“It is a competition that I really like and I would like to know who we are going to play. But we will prepare ourselves as usual and we are going to take the game very seriously because we had an experience last season playing against opponents like Dondol Stars, All Stars and Venda Football Club. It was not an easy part for us.
“We know clearly what is the objective for us and we are going to fight the same way we did against Sundowns.”
Against Sundowns on Saturday, the Buccaneers were aggressive in a match where they finished with 10 men after Miguel Timm was shown a second yellow in the second half.
Riveiro explained why they used that aggressive approach against the Brazilians.
“You cannot pretend to compete with this team if you are not at the same level with them. I think Sundowns conceded three goals in 14 league games,” he said.
“We always talk about them when they are attacking, but defending, they are a very committed side and physical players. They are not only technical talent. There is conditional talent as well.
“So, the duels with Sundowns are always something else. If we don’t go at the same pace, with the same intention, there is no chance because football is a game of contact and you cannot expect that every contact is going to be a foul.
“If you want to really compete with these guys, you have to play at the same level as them at least.”
