Rayners, who boasts five league goals this season, aims to focus on staying consistent at club level to maximise his chances of getting Bafana opportunities in future. The 28-year-old striker is certain to spearhead Stellies’ attack when they face SuperSport United, his former team, in the league at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7pm).
“For me it’s all about focusing on my club first before I think about Bafana. I know that if I continue doing well for Stellenbosch, opportunities will come,” Rayners said.
Rayners also insisted facing Matsatsantsa, a team he spent three years at, doesn’t get him dewy-eyed at all. The Stellies marksman also stressed the importance of staying among the chasing pack as they are separated by three points with SuperSport, who are third, whereas they are fourth.
“For me, this game is like any other game. I am not going to be emotional at all because I am not someone who dwells on the past. My focus is now on helping Stellenbosch, that’s all,'” Rayners insisted.
“It’s a top-four battle because if we win we stay in the top four. We need to win to make sure we stay with the big boys there on top.”
Rayners puts Afcon disappointment behind him
Stellies striker vows he will still don Bafana jersey
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Stellenbosch talismanic striker Iqraam Rayners has revealed that not being part of Bafana Bafana at the recent Afcon disappointed him, albeit he’s proud of what the team achieved.
Rayners was one of the four players who were put on standby by Bafana coach Hugo Broos before Afcon. The other three were Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs, Tapelo Xoki of Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United’s Elias Mokwana. The quartet ended up watching Bafana win bronze from their homes on television.
“Obviously, I was a bit disappointed for not making the 23-man team. However, I am happy that the team managed to do well, winning bronze. I am so proud of them, especially the skipper [Ronwen Williams],” Rayners told Sowetan.
Stellenbosch launch spirited second-half fightback to stun Pirates
