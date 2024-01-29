Vilakazi urges Bucs to replace Lorch with Kapinga

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi feels Thembinkosi Lorch's move to Mamelodi Sundowns has left a huge hole at the Buccaneers.
He believes the only player who should take his place is Lesedi Kapinga.
Lorch, popularly known as Nyoso, completed a move to rivals Sundowns on transfer deadline day on Friday, ending an eight-year stay at Pirates. He follows in the footsteps of the late Gift Leremi, Lebohang Mokoena, Teko Modise and Oupa Manyisa, who joined the Brazilians from the Buccaneers in the recent past.
Vilakazi, who also played for Sundowns, said the fact that Pirates want to challenge Masandawana for the DStv Premiership makes Lorch's shock move a blow as it strengthened their rivals.
“It's a big loss for Pirates losing a key player like Lorch. Supporters and a lot of people are looking at the club to have quality players to challenge Sundowns for the league title,” Vilakazi said.
“To lose a player like that to Sundowns is a blow in terms of how you can challenge them for the league. I mean he was a key player. But it didn't come as a surprise. I played the game for a long time. I can see when a player wants to go. I've seen them while I was still playing when they want to go, how they behave, what they do and all of that. They end up leaving the team.
“I would say [Lorch] leaving was overdue. I thought he would go overseas from here, but nevertheless, he went to Sundowns. Hopefully, Pirates will find a replacement for the role Lorch played in the team.”
While many have tipped young Relebohile Mofokeng to replace Lorch, Vilakazi doesn't think he is the right player to take over Lorch's position. He feels Kapinga should be given a chance.
“No one will replace another player in the team. You cannot replace star players. What you can do is to get the player that can play in the position that Lorch was playing and try to improve him.
“I think if they can give Kapinga a chance, he can come in and make a difference. He is more of a smart player who can get into the box than can make runs wide. Giving him an opportunity will give him confidence because one thing about players is they cannot become bad players overnight. Just imagine what Kapinga will do when he has match fitness. We will see the best of him.”
Lorch became the fourth signing Sundowns made during the transfer window after Tashreeq Matthews, Matias Esquivel and Zuko Mdunyelwa.
Vilakazi urges Bucs to replace Lorch with Kapinga
Tso shocked Pirates allowed star to boost rivals
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
