Galaxy will be unstoppable when league resumes – Mojela

Skilful TS Galaxy winger Lehlohonolo Mojela, 27, has warned their DStv Premiership rivals that the Rockets will be unstoppable in the second round of the season, lauding their recent trip to Turkey as an eye-opener.
“The experience we gained in Turkey is invaluable. Personally, the most important thing I learnt is that you must already know what to do with the ball before you even receive it and you mustn’t complicate things. The trip was an eye-opener.
“The weather wasn’t great... it was raining and very cold almost everyday and that toughened us up as well to adapt to any weather conditions. The pitches are world-class there, so it was easy to play the way we want,” Mojela told Sowetan on Wednesday.
“I really believe we have grown from that trip as a team. The trip also solidified the camaraderie and brotherhood. We can’t wait for the league to resume because we will be unstoppable. We feel rejuvenated as a collective.”
Galaxy will get their second half of the season underway by facing Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday. Galaxy played five friendlies in Turkey last month. The Rockets kicked off their Turkish trip in style, thumping Uzbek side PFC Navbahor 5-0, with Mojela among the scorers on January 17.
Three days later, Galaxy lost 3-2 to Hungarian outfit Debreceni, before redeeming themselves to bag their second victory of the trip, thumping Ukrainian side Chornomorets Odesa 4-0 on January 21.
In their fourth friendly game in Turkey on January 26, Galaxy humiliated Slovenian side Mura 5-0 with Mojela grabbing a first half brace. Galaxy lost 3-2 to Bohemians Praha 1905 from Czech Republic in their last friendly in Turkey on January 27.
Mojela also suggested Amakhosi are their daily bread, hence he’s more than confident that they’ll beat them on Tuesday. Galaxy have won three of their previous nine fixtures against Chiefs with one defeat and five draws.
“Obviously that one doesn’t change [them beating Chiefs]. I have faith in my teammates. I really don’t see Chiefs stopping us...we’ve always given them tough times,” Mojela asserted.
Galaxy will be unstoppable when league resumes – Mojela
Winger says trip to Turkey rejuvenated the team
Image: BackpagePix
