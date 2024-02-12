The National Consumer Commission (NCC) will this week start its investigation into five peanut butter brands it recalled for having higher levels of Aflatoxin.
The products are:
- Dis-Chem’s Lifestyle 400 grams Smooth and Crunchy,
- Dis-Chem’s Lifestyle 800 grams Smooth and Crunchy,
- Wazoogles Superfoods – all sizes starting from 32g to 20kg,
- Pick n Pay’s No Name 1kg smooth and
- Eden All Natural.
The commission recalled these last week after they were alerted by affected shops who picked high levels of Aflatoxin during their routine testing.
According to the World Health Organisation, Aflatoxin is a toxic compound that is naturally produced by certain types of moulds (fungi). Aflatoxin may lead to health complications but not limited to nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
According to the commission, Pick n Pay’s Eden All Natural and Dis-Chem’s Lifestyle brands were distributed nationally while Wazoogles Superfoods products were distributed mainly in the Western Cape.
“The assessment will start in the coming week. It will include communicating with the manufacturers/producers, distributors and suppliers of peanut butter in the country to understand where they have sourced their raw materials, results of tests conducted before, during and after (as per the regulations),” said NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba at the weekend.
“All these products recalled were produced by the same manufacturer. The commission has initiated an investigation against House of Natural Butters. We ask the consumers to immediately stop consuming these products and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund with or without proof of purchase,” she added.
Consumer commission set to probe recalled peanut butter
Image: 123RF/anjelagr
