Stellies coach Barker named Coach of the Month for November/December

Two new players join the Buccaneers ship

By SPORT REPORTER - 25 January 2024 - 12:50
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker's remarkable run with the club saw him walk away with the DStv Premiership Coach of the Month for November/December.

During that period, Barker guided Stellies to five wins in six matches, including their come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Orlando Pirates.

He also oversaw his side's wins over Richards Bay, AmaZulu, Cape Town Spurs and Cape Town City, which saw his side accumulate 15 out of 16 points, scoring 10 goals and conceding just four in the period.

Stellies striker Iqraam Rayners was also named the Player of the Month after he scored four goals in the November/December period, leading his side from the front.

Rayners and Barker won the awards unanimously ahead of players such as Evidence Makgopa (Pirates), Luyolo Slatsha (CPT) and coaches Eric Tinkler (CPT) and Jose Riveiro (Pirates).

This is the first time in the history of the awards that Stellies have won both the player and coach awards in the same month.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule won the Goal of the Month award following his stunning long-range goal in his side's 3-0 win over Spurs in December.

In another news that broke on Thursday morning, Pirates announced the signing of Talente Mbatha from SuperSport United and Thabiso Lebitso, formerly with Chippa United.

Lebitso signed a two-and-half-year contract, while Mbatha joined on a six-month loan deal with an option to extend at the end of the season.

The new signings expressed their excitement of joining the Buccaneers.

"Joining Orlando Pirates is a significant milestone in my career, and I’m eager to make a meaningful contribution to the team’s success,” Lebitso told the club media department.

“I’m thrilled to be here and can’t wait to start playing. I see this as a golden opportunity and intend to make the most of it,” Mbatha said.

The Buccaneers also confirm the return of striker Tshegofatso Mabasa from his loan spell with Moroka Swallows, while Bienvenu Eva Nga has departed the club.  

