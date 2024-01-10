×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Barker to use Afcon break to 'regenerate' Stellies

Western Cape side take two week recess after Cup heroics

10 January 2024 - 07:39
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Siphamandla Zikhali Carling All-Star XI during the Carling Knockout match between Stellenbosch FC and Carling Knockout All-Star XI at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Polokwane
Siphamandla Zikhali Carling All-Star XI during the Carling Knockout match between Stellenbosch FC and Carling Knockout All-Star XI at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Polokwane
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker values the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) induced break after playing seven of their nine games between November and December away from home.

Afcon starts in Ivory Coast on Saturday and concludes on February 11. Stellies resume action by hosting AmaZulu in the league on February 13. Stellenbosch’s congested fixture programme stretched to the new year as well, facing PSL All Star in the Carling Cup at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, where they lost 2-1.

“We knew from the beginning of the season that during Afcon there would be a break, so we planned all our sort of periodisation that we almost look at this one season as two seasons,” Barker said after the Carling Cup defeat to All Star.

“The second half of the season will be like a new season... there’s a lot to play for in the second half of the season. The Afcon will be a good rest for the players because we had a busy couple of months, so our players deserve a good break... they will have a good 10 to 12 days off and then we will come back to regroup and continue to work hard. It will be good for us to regenerate and be fresh.”

Stellies played the Carling Cup against All Star by virtue of winning the Carling Knockout. Losing to All Stars saw the Cape Winelands side’s 11-game unbeaten streak come to an end, having last lost a game when they were beaten 3-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership back in September.

Bafana Bafana’s Jayden Adams will be the only Stellies player at the Afcon. Bafana are in Group E alongside neighbours Namibia, Mali and Tunisia. SA will get their Afcon campaign underway by taking on one of the best teams on paper, Mali, in Korhogo on Tuesday, 10pm SA time.

“We have a lot of ambitions as a football club... we want to be challenging at the top end of the table, so it’s important that we regroup and resume the season really strongly,” Barker said.

Mvala set to miss Afcon due to groin injury

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos feels it would be a blow for his side if defender Mothobi Mvala is ruled out for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Fatigued Williams declares himself ready for Bafana opener

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has admitted that a large volume of matches he has been playing at Mamelodi Sundowns is starting to catch up ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Jordaan promises Bafana Bafana R7m if they win Afcon

While Safa hasn’t revealed the nitty-gritty of the bonus structure, the federation has promised Bafana Bafana players a bounty of R7m if they win the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Six players to watch at Afcon

The Africa Cup of Nations looms large with the tournament set to start on Saturday with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau at the Stade ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sigh of relief for SA football fans as SABC secures Afcon broadcast rights

South African football lovers heaved a collective sigh of relief after the SABC announced it has secured broadcast rights for the African Cup of ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin