Bafana to go all out for win against Namibia after Mali flop
Coach Broos defends Tau for missed spotkick
Image: SAFA MEDIA
After starting their Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-2 defeat to Mali on Tuesday in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists all is not lost and he is targeting to bounce back in their match against Namibia on Sunday.
Bafana are bottom of Group E following that defeat after second half goals from Hamani Traore and Lassine Sinayoko helped Mali move top of the group. SA, for whom Percy Tau missed a penalty in the first half, now need to beat Namibia, who stunned Tunisia in their opening match to keep their chances of qualifying to the knockout stages alive.
"If we don't win that game (against Namibia), we are in a very bad situation," a disappointed Broos told the media after the match on Tuesday.
"Now we play Namibia and I think we have to win, even with a draw it will be difficult to go through the group stages.
"I will tell the boys that if we can go out like we played, I'm sure we can win against Namibia."
Broos also felt that Mali's physicality was the difference especially in the second half as they could not cope with that.
"The coach of Mali saw what he had to do and they were stronger in their duels in the second half and we couldn't play our game anymore," he said.
"That was because of the power of Mali. We gave away two goals, for the second goal we lost the ball in a place we didn't have to and then the game was finished.
"I think if we had scored the penalty, the game would be different, but, this is a comment after the game and it doesn't change the results."
Bafana had the opportunity to open the scoring through a spot kick after a VAR review when Evidence Makgopa was elbowed earlier on.
But Tau missed from the spot.
Broos however, defended Tau after Teboho Mokoena had initially wanted to take the penalty.
"We have three guys for the penalty, Aubrey Modiba, Mokoena and Percy. They decided on the pitch, it is not up to me, the one who feels the best to take the penalty.
"You can't blame him on taking a penalty is not easy, but it changes the game."
