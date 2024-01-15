Former Bafana Bafana player Edward Motale feels it would be wise for coach Hugo Broos to use the centreback pairing of Mamelodi Sundowns duo Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana when the national team open their Africa Cup of Nations tournament against Mali on Tuesday (10pm).
Motale, who was part of the Bafana team that won the Afcon in 1996, said Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba should also play as the right and left-back, and that would mean SA starting with an all-Sundowns defence.
In the past few games, Broos has been paired Nkosinathi Sibisi with Siyanda Xulu or Mvala and Xulu in the centre-back.
But Motale feels Kekana and Mvala can be a better pairing because of their understanding at club level.
“If I was the coach – and he didn't have enough time to work on combinations – I would rather stick to a combination that I have, which is the Sundowns one,” Motale explained.
“It doesn't need much. You just bring a solid structure, which is Sundowns and you take it from there. Then you start introducing other players.
“In the centre-back position, I would put Kekana and Mvala because they have been playing together for a long time.
“Mvala is the senior. He can also marshal very well. I think the reason he selected more of the Sundowns core is because of those combinations and more understanding because he had only two weeks to bring other players.”
Motale also believes Bafana can progress to the knockout stage if they don't lose against Mali tomorrow.
“I think we will go to the next round. I've a strong belief that we will get a point against Mali, we will beat [Peter] Shalulile [Namibia] and then we will go to the next round,” he said.
“I just hope that the coach and his technical team have planned very well even though I know they didn't camp for a long time. We have a very formidable squad that can go through to the next round.”
After Tuesday's match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Bafana will take on Namibia on Saturday.
All-Downs defence for Bafana: Motale
Legend urges Broos to trust Mvala-Kekana partnership against Mali
