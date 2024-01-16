Senegal win sends strong signal to title rivals

Senegal got their Africa Cup of Nations title defence off to a convincing start following their 3-0 victory over 10-man Gambia at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast on Monday in the first match of Group C.
A brace by Lamine Camara and another goal by Pape Gueye gave the Lions of Teranga all three points and sent an early warning to the other title rivals.
The defending champions showed their intentions by taking the match away from Gambia from the first minute and managed to create several opportunities.
It was not long before the deadlock was broken as Gueye opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a curling shot inside the box to give his side a deserved lead.
Sadio Mane, who led the Senegal attack did well to pick Gueye to score the opener.
Despite going down early in the match, Gambia were not ready to go down without a fight as they had their moments in the first half, but could not find the breakthrough.
Gambia also tried to match Senegal physically but could not cope.
Gambia were then reduced to 10 men when Ebou Adams was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in additional time.
They went into the interval trailing by a goal, but their hopes of a comeback quickly evaporated as Senegal doubled their lead seven minutes after the restart through Camara.
Camara picked the ball from Ismaila Sarr before slotting in the far post.
Senegal were then in the driving seat and didn’t sit back to protect their lead as they continued to search for goals. They had their moments but could not convert the chances they created.
However, Camara completed his brace four minutes before regulation time with a beauty outside the box to make it 3-0 and put the game away beyond Gambia’s reach.
It was a dominant performance from the Lions of Teranga and will look to build on this when they face Cameroon in their second match on Friday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
