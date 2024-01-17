Happy new year to the management and readers of this famous publication. It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I write about the once famous, stylish and glorious Dube Birds.
One would think the butcher birds, as the club was affectionately known by the black masses of the different townships in Mzansi, has gone into the right hands, but all that was a smoke screen.
Everyone was happy to see the Dube Birds back in the fold of the PSL and changing their name from Swallows to Moroka Swallows. And their logo was this time professionally done with all the birds flying in the same direction.
Now my appeal to the PSL board is to amend its constitution to allow overseas businessmen to purchase our struggling football clubs just like clubs overseas allow foreign ownership.
My take is that the chair of the Dube Birds has a lot on his plate and he can’t afford to keep up with the salaries of the staff plus the players, so to get out of this quagmire, overseas business people would come in handy to lift the spirit of the club. Not that I am undermining our local businessmen, but if an overseas consortium came with dollars, euros and pounds that would help our local clubs.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
READER LETTER | Allow foreigners to buy SA clubs
