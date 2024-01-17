×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Allow foreigners to buy SA clubs

17 January 2024 - 08:45
Moroka Swallows logo.
Moroka Swallows logo.
Image: Facebook

Happy new year to the management and readers of this famous publication. It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I write about the once famous, stylish and glorious Dube Birds.

One would think the butcher birds, as the club was affectionately known by the black masses of the different townships in Mzansi, has gone into the right hands, but all that was a smoke screen.

Everyone was happy to see the Dube Birds back in the fold of the PSL and changing their name from Swallows to Moroka Swallows. And their logo was this time professionally done with all the birds flying in the same direction.

Now my appeal to the PSL board is to amend its constitution to allow overseas businessmen to purchase our struggling football clubs just like clubs overseas allow foreign ownership.

My take is that the chair of the Dube Birds has a lot on his plate and he can’t afford to keep up with the salaries of the staff plus the players, so to get out of this quagmire, overseas business people would come in handy to lift the spirit of the club. Not that I am undermining our local businessmen, but if an overseas consortium came with dollars, euros and pounds that would help our local clubs.

Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto

READER LETTER | Politics is now a lucrative business

The IEC will soon announce the date for national and provincial elections, and that has churned a contest of selfish friendships in political parties.
Opinion
10 hours ago

READER LETTER | Gaza conflict repositions international politics

The Gaza conflict has already rearranged the international political landscape. Regardless of whether SA’s application at the International Court of ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

READER LETTER | Every child must receive education they deserve

Education, a fundamental human right, is crucial for individual and societal development. Despite the corruption and mismanagement in government, ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH | South Africans share their messages of support ahead of Bafana Bafana's ...
WATCH | SowetanLIVE quizzes South Africans on Bafana Bafana's Afcon squad