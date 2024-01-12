×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Motale confident of Bafana making it to the second round at Afcon

12 January 2024 - 15:49
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Percy Tau will be one of the key players for Bafana Bafana at Afcon.
Percy Tau will be one of the key players for Bafana Bafana at Afcon.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana right back Edward “Magents” Motale believes the national team can progress to the second round at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast if they can get a good start against Mali in Korhogo on Tuesday. 

Motale, who was part of the iconic Bafana team which won the Afcon on home soil with the late Clive Barker in 1996, said the first game is always a good indicator of how the team might fare in a tournament. 

“I think we'll go to the next round. I've a strong belief that we'll get a point against Mali, we'll beat (Peter) Shalulile (Namibia) and then we'll go to the next round,” said Motale of Bafana's group E which is completed by Namibia and Tunisia.

“The balance of the team is fair because you have young and old players and they will complement each other with energy and experience. But Afcon is a big stage and if you didn't plan well, whether you have all the Maradonas and the Peles, it's going to be difficult for you.

“I just hope that the coach and his technical team have planned very well even though I know they didn't [hold] camp for a long time. I think they only had a two-week camp and in terms of weather or climate I'm not sure (if SA will cope).

“Fortunately, most of the games will be played at night but the country is very humid. But I think we've got a very formidable squad that can go through to the next round.”

Motale admitted it will be crucial how Bafana coach Hugo Broos manages his players, especially the Mamelodi Sundowns players who have already played a total of 40 games (in five competitions) in the first half of the 2023-2024 season.

“Fatigue can be crippling but it also depends on the training. If the training wasn't toned down, it was hard, then definitely fatigue will catch up with them.”

There was also a concern about the overall experience of Broos' squad, with Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams and Percy Tau the only players remaining from the Bafana team that last appeared in an Afcon tournament in 2019 in Egypt where Bafana were knocked out by Nigeria in the last eight.

“I'm also worried in that (experience) department. Most of the players are newcomers (at Afcon) and that is a little bit of a problem because this is a new stage with all those big names there.

“To go into such a tournament you need to have mental strength. If you're not strong mentally you'll have a problem. Let's hope somebody within the structure is playing that part of the mental strength.”

The 2023 Afcon will kick off with hosts Ivory Coast playing Guinea-Bissau at 10pm (SA time) on Saturday. 

Afcon 2024: Elephants count on home advantage but watch out for Morocco

As the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) gets underway in Ivory Coast tomorrow with the hosts taking on Guinea Bissau, SowetanLIVE ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Ivory Coast hopes Afcon will lead to unity, economic growth

“Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to ...
Sport
13 hours ago

NKARENG MATSHE | Foster’s Afcon withdrawal must be respected as he fights mental health issues

Lyle Foster’s decision to miss the Africa Cup of Nations in favour of dealing with what he terms mental health issues deserves a commendation instead ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Bafana win against Mali of utmost importance – Williams

With a few days before Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match against Mali on Tuesday, ex-striker Mark Williams has detailed how ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Bafana tipped to get top-four spot

Bafana Bafana legend Matthew Booth has tipped SA to reach the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), starting in Ivory Coast tomorrow, ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE | South Africa's Press Conference at ICJ
Israel presents its case at the ICJ